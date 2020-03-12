Knights of Columbus honor sailors

LEMOORE – The Lemoore Council of the Knights of Columbus hosted its annual Sailor of the Year Recognition dinner March 7.

District Deputy Rudy Casias served as the MC for the night and said the event was their organization’s way to show appreciation for the military members and their family members in attendance.

“We do this for them. These guys need to know that all of us here, and a great majority in this country, do appreciate them. Anybody in harm’s way is doing a service for our country and our communities, however you look at it, they sacrifice,” he said other safety personnel such as firefighters and police. “In the military, the ones that sacrifice the most is the family that’s left at home, when they’re deployed.”

Donald Champ, the Faithful Controller of the Father Dade Assembly #57, was among organizers at the dinner.