Knights of Columbus honor sailors

LEMOORE – The Lemoore Council of the Knights of Columbus hosted its annual Sailor of the Year Recognition dinner March 7.
District Deputy Rudy Casias served as the MC for the night and said the event was their organization’s way to show appreciation for the military members and their family members in attendance.
“We do this for them. These guys need to know that all of us here, and a great majority in this country, do appreciate them. Anybody in harm’s way is doing a service for our country and our communities, however you look at it, they sacrifice,” he said other safety personnel such as firefighters and police. “In the military, the ones that sacrifice the most is the family that’s left at home, when they’re deployed.”
Donald Champ, the Faithful Controller of the Father Dade Assembly #57, was among organizers at the dinner.
“This is our way for our local area in the Father Dade Assembly to give some recognition and thank our men and women that are enlisted in the Navy to help support them. This evening is for them to enjoy,” Champ said. “Ones that have been honored in the past always express their gratitude and that it was a warm and friendly event they got to participate in. It’s a rare opportunity for all the enlisted personnel, the officers and the non-commissioned officers to all be together at one time. It’s truly unique in that respect.”
NAS Lemoore
FY19 Senior Sailor of the Year: AC1 William Respondek
FY19 Blue Jacket of the Year: AC2 Joshua Roberts
FY19 Junior Sailor of the Year: MA2 Andrew English
Commander Strike Fighter Wing Pacific Fleet
Senior Sailor of the Year: AZ1 Ricky Hanson
Sailor of the Year: YN2 Adrian Scott
Commander Joint Strike Fighter Wing
Senor Sailor of the Year: AD1 Jahvel Cordner
Naval Health Clinic Lemoore
Senior Sailor of the Year: HM1 Charlie Javier
Sailor of the Year: HM2 Chiquina Wickham
Junior Sailor of the Year: HM3 Michael Farquhar
Blue Jacket of the Year: HN James Lotito
FRC West
Sea Senior Sailor of the Year: AO1 Joseph Baranski
Sea Sailor of the Year: AE1 Rachel Vicha
Sea Junior Sailor of the Year: AM3 Elizabeth Vega
Shore Blue Jacket of the Year: AD3 Rethabile Simone
Carrier Air Wing 2
Senior Sailor of the Year: AM1 Robert Ready
Junior Sailor of the Year: IT2 Charles Zachery
VFA-125
Senior Sailor of the Year: AE1 Brad Russell
Sailor of the Year: AM2 Maldonado
Junior Sailor of the Year: AE3 Daniel Longtin
Marine of the Year: LCpl Derrick Hanley
Plane Captain of the Year: AE3 Xiong
VFA-2
Sailor of the Year: BM2 Contreras
Junior Sailor of the Year: AM2 Bugge
Blue Jacket of the Year: AZAA Zaragoza
Plane Captain of the Year: AN2 Bishop
VFA-14
Sailor of the Year: YN2 Parsons
Junior Sailor of the Year: AO3 Rhame
Blue Jacket of the Year: AMAN Mazdra
VFA-25
Senior Sailor of the Year: AZ1 Newell
Junior Sailor of the Year: AO2 Turner
Blue Jacket of the Year: CS3 Burnside
Plane Captain of the Year: AD3 Williams
VFA-41
Blue Jacket of the Year: PR3 Adrian Buras
Plane Captain of the Year: AE3 Jordan Mastrianni
VFA-113
Senior Sailor of the Year: NC1 Litz
Junior Sailor of the Year: AM2 Magner
Blue Jacket of the Year: GSMFN Kuron McDonald
VFA-122
Sailor of the Year: AM2 Rabe
Junior Sailor of the Year: AO2 Feliciano
Blue Jacket of the Year: AOAN Sims
VFA-147
Senior Sailor of the Year: AD1 Cockrum
Junior Sailor of the Year: AO2 Diesta
Blue Jacket of the Year: AOAN Marburger
VFA-151
Senior Sailor of the Year: AT1 Jeffery Thomas
Sailor of the Year: PS2 Austin Zambrano
Junior Sailor of the Year: HM3 Zachary Hunter
Plane Captain of the Year: AD3 Baley Allen
VFA-192
Sailor of the Year: AM2 Carlos Encarnacion
Junior Sailor of the Year: YN3 Irani
Blue Jacket of the Year: AM3 Anthony Fitzrandolph
Plane Captain of the Year: AD3 Joshua Tucker
Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence
Senior Sailor of the Year: AE1 Rueben Sanchez
Blue Jacket of the Year: AN Tiana Sifuentez
Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training
Senior Sailor of the Year: AO1 Kimber Dominguez
Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year: AE1 Deanna Lebrecht
Junior Instructor of the Year: AE2 Lucas McLean