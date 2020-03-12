You are the owner of this article.
Knights of Columbus honor sailors
LEMOORE – The Lemoore Council of the Knights of Columbus hosted its annual Sailor of the Year Recognition dinner March 7.

District Deputy Rudy Casias served as the MC for the night and said the event was their organization’s way to show appreciation for the military members and their family members in attendance.

“We do this for them. These guys need to know that all of us here, and a great majority in this country, do appreciate them. Anybody in harm’s way is doing a service for our country and our communities, however you look at it, they sacrifice,” he said other safety personnel such as firefighters and police. “In the military, the ones that sacrifice the most is the family that’s left at home, when they’re deployed.”

Donald Champ, the Faithful Controller of the Father Dade Assembly #57, was among organizers at the dinner.

“This is our way for our local area in the Father Dade Assembly to give some recognition and thank our men and women that are enlisted in the Navy to help support them. This evening is for them to enjoy,” Champ said. “Ones that have been honored in the past always express their gratitude and that it was a warm and friendly event they got to participate in. It’s a rare opportunity for all the enlisted personnel, the officers and the non-commissioned officers to all be together at one time. It’s truly unique in that respect.”

NAS Lemoore

FY19 Senior Sailor of the Year: AC1 William Respondek

FY19 Blue Jacket of the Year: AC2 Joshua Roberts

FY19 Junior Sailor of the Year: MA2 Andrew English

Commander Strike Fighter Wing Pacific Fleet

Senior Sailor of the Year: AZ1 Ricky Hanson

Sailor of the Year: YN2 Adrian Scott

Commander Joint Strike Fighter Wing

Senor Sailor of the Year: AD1 Jahvel Cordner

Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

Senior Sailor of the Year: HM1 Charlie Javier

Sailor of the Year: HM2 Chiquina Wickham

Junior Sailor of the Year: HM3 Michael Farquhar

Blue Jacket of the Year: HN James Lotito

FRC West

Sea Senior Sailor of the Year: AO1 Joseph Baranski

Sea Sailor of the Year: AE1 Rachel Vicha

Sea Junior Sailor of the Year: AM3 Elizabeth Vega

Shore Blue Jacket of the Year: AD3 Rethabile Simone

Carrier Air Wing 2

Senior Sailor of the Year: AM1 Robert Ready

Junior Sailor of the Year: IT2 Charles Zachery

VFA-125

Senior Sailor of the Year: AE1 Brad Russell

Sailor of the Year: AM2 Maldonado

Junior Sailor of the Year: AE3 Daniel Longtin

Marine of the Year: LCpl Derrick Hanley

Plane Captain of the Year: AE3 Xiong

VFA-2

Sailor of the Year: BM2 Contreras

Junior Sailor of the Year: AM2 Bugge

Blue Jacket of the Year: AZAA Zaragoza

Plane Captain of the Year: AN2 Bishop

VFA-14

Sailor of the Year: YN2 Parsons

Junior Sailor of the Year: AO3 Rhame

Blue Jacket of the Year: AMAN Mazdra

VFA-25

Senior Sailor of the Year: AZ1 Newell

Junior Sailor of the Year: AO2 Turner

Blue Jacket of the Year: CS3 Burnside

Plane Captain of the Year: AD3 Williams

VFA-41

Blue Jacket of the Year: PR3 Adrian Buras

Plane Captain of the Year: AE3 Jordan Mastrianni

VFA-113

Senior Sailor of the Year: NC1 Litz

Junior Sailor of the Year: AM2 Magner

Blue Jacket of the Year: GSMFN Kuron McDonald

VFA-122

Sailor of the Year: AM2 Rabe

Junior Sailor of the Year: AO2 Feliciano

Blue Jacket of the Year: AOAN Sims

VFA-147

Senior Sailor of the Year: AD1 Cockrum

Junior Sailor of the Year: AO2 Diesta

Blue Jacket of the Year: AOAN Marburger

VFA-151

Senior Sailor of the Year: AT1 Jeffery Thomas

Sailor of the Year: PS2 Austin Zambrano

Junior Sailor of the Year: HM3 Zachary Hunter

Plane Captain of the Year: AD3 Baley Allen

VFA-192

Sailor of the Year: AM2 Carlos Encarnacion

Junior Sailor of the Year: YN3 Irani

Blue Jacket of the Year: AM3 Anthony Fitzrandolph

Plane Captain of the Year: AD3 Joshua Tucker

Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence

Senior Sailor of the Year: AE1 Rueben Sanchez

Blue Jacket of the Year: AN Tiana Sifuentez

Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

Senior Sailor of the Year: AO1 Kimber Dominguez

Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year: AE1 Deanna Lebrecht

Junior Instructor of the Year: AE2 Lucas McLean

