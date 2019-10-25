{{featured_button_text}}
Kings EDC

Visitors at the Kings County EDC and JTO dinner were able to network before the presentation.

 The Sentinel

LEMOORE — The Kings County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Job Training Office (JTO) presented an economic overview of Kings County during their annual dinner Thursday night. 

Kings County EDC President Lance Lippincott highlighted several positive statistics from the organization’s annual report that pointed towards a growing economy, he said. 

Overall county population at 153,710 has been steadily increasing, with millennials as the largest generation, according to the report. Kings County’s annual unemployment rate has decreased to 8.2% from 9.05% last year. 

“What does that mean?” Lippincott said. “It means that our economy is strong and growing, which is great.”

The report shows that agriculture is still the biggest industry in the county, bringing in about $946 million this year. While agriculture might be the largest industry, government employees take up the largest sector of the workforce at 32%. Agriculture employees make up 16% of Kings County’s workforce. 

There’s more good news in the county’s average wages: this year median household income has increased from $46,481 in 2018 to $49,742, according to the report. 

“Our average wages are trending up to what we saw in averages in 2010,” Lippincott said. “That means there’s more money being spent in local grocery stores, dentists and more money in the economy.” 

Three businesses and organizations also received recognition during the Kings County EDC and JTO dinner. 

The Tachi Yokut Tribe of the Santa Rosa Rancheria was announced as an economic development partner. Rebekah’s Espresso & Joshua’s Roasting/B&D Quality Cleaners, located in Lemoore, received the president’s award. TC Transcontinental received the chairman’s award.

