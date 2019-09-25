HANFORD — Judge Randy Edwards announced in court Wednesday that a psychiatrist found Holly Blair not mentally capable to stand trial.
Findings in the psychiatrist's report included Blair's inability to assist with council in a defense, Edwards said. A community program director will now have to decide whether Blair will be placed in outpatient or inpatient mental health treatment.
Edwards said that Blair's mental health condition needs medication and ordered that the Kings County Jail administer anti-psychotics with or without consent.
Blair was also ordered to see a neurologist to rule out any physical condition, such as a brain tumor, that would have been a factor in her actions earlier this summer.
Blair, a past Lemoore council member, was arrested on June 5 after officials reported she drove into the Lemoore Police Department parking lot at high speeds, nearly hitting a crowd of people gathered for an event.
She was released on bail, but was arrested for a second time on July 6 on domestic violence charges.
Blair was ordered to see a psychiatrist on Aug. 21 after Edwards doubted her ability to stand trial.
Criminal proceedings against Blair will be suspended until she is found mentally competent to stand trial, said Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade. Status updates will be completed every 18 months at the latest.
Blair's next court date is set for 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 29 in Dept. 9 at the Kings County Superior Court, where the community program director's report will be heard.
Very obvious considering her behavior reported by the Sentinel in the past. I hope she gets the help she needs to reunite with her family in the future.
