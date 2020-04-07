High-Speed Rail Authority announces road closure
0 comments

High-Speed Rail Authority announces road closure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture (DFJV), has announced a full road closure along Newark Avenue between State Route (SR) 43 and west of Canal Road in Kings County for utility relocation. Work began Monday and will last approximately four weeks. 

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3 (CP 2-3), the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News