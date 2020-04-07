High-Speed Rail Authority announces road closure

KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture (DFJV), has announced a full road closure along Newark Avenue between State Route (SR) 43 and west of Canal Road in Kings County for utility relocation. Work began Monday and will last approximately four weeks.
This work is part of Construction Package 2-3 (CP 2-3), the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!