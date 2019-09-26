LEMOORE — Grace Baptist Church is opening its doors Saturday to celebrate 40 years of worship.
The church’s anniversary event, 40 Years of God’s Grace, will start at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the church, 946 Daphne Lane in Lemoore. An hour-long ceremony will feature keynote speakers and a reception is to follow.
“We are a small church, but we love our people,” Pastor Tim Dinkins said. “We have a lot of loyal Navy personnel and locals in our congregation.”
Grace Baptist Church was started by a committee of 17 locals who wanted another baptist church in Lemoore, said Church Historian David Fraley, who was a part of the group. The first Sunday service took place on Sept. 23, 1979 and 57 people attended.
For about a decade, the congregation had to meet at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Lemoore because they didn’t have a building of their own.
But after resident donated a few acres of land, Grace Baptist was able to build its own church with the help of the congregation and local volunteers. The church officially began worship at its current location on Daphne Lane in 1992.
“When you think about churches, a lot of them die out because you get an older congregation and younger people aren’t coming,” Fraley said. “But here we are 40 years later and our church is thriving; we have all age groups and are well-balanced.”
Since it first started, the church has gone through only six pastors, with Dinkins as the most recent after he started in April 2018.
Dinkins used to be a church planter in Albania until he moved to Lemoore with his wife, Lydia, to be closer to family. Now they both work at the church, with Lydia working with music ministry and children’s programs.
Anyone is welcome to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Grace Baptist Church on Saturday. If interested, RSVP at equip@gracebaptistlemoore.org or call (559) 924-1767.
