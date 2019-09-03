{{featured_button_text}}
The Lemoore Scholarship Golf Tournament will fundraise for the parks and recreation department's youth scholarship fund, which awards recipients $100 to help pay for program fees.

LEMOORE — The Lemoore Parks and Recreation Department is calling for the public’s help in keeping youth in recreation programs.

The department is hosting its 14th annual Lemoore Recreation Scholarship Golf Tournament on Sept. 20 and players are still needed. 

The golf tournament is the largest fundraiser for the recreation department’s youth scholarship fund, Recreation Coordinator Sheila Taylor said. Any child that wants to sign up for one of the department’s recreational programs can apply for a scholarship to help pay for the program fee.

The fund awards $100 scholarships to recipients and the money can be used all year for any type of program. The department usually awards about $9,000 in scholarships every year.

“The fund is a really big part of keeping our young community members involved,” Taylor said. “As you can see, giving away $9,000 a year, there is definitely a need for it and we never turn anyone away.”

To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, families usually need to qualify for free or reduced lunch at school. But the department also considers special circumstances, Taylor said.

The tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Lemoore Golf Course. It is a four-man scramble - which means teams of four are needed for the event. 

It costs $65 per player, but the fee includes an array of benefits: the green fee, use of a golf cart, a barbecue tri-tip dinner after the event, a range ball for practice, a gift bag and special items at each hole. 

Lemoore Parks and Recreation hopes to raise about $4,000 for the fund through the tournament, Taylor said. The only other event that fundraises for the fund is the department’s Breakfast with Santa towards the end of the year.

If you can’t come up with four people to form a team, you can call the department and recreation employees will try to form a team for you, Taylor said.

If you don’t golf, you can become a tee sponsor for $50. Any sponsor receives their name and business slogan on the event t-shirt and will receive a t-shirt themselves. A thank you with all the sponsors will later be posted online and on social media.

A silent auction will also occur at the tournament, and silent auction items can be donated at the department.

To register for the event, call the Lemoore Parks and Recreation department at (559)-924-6744. 

