HANFORD — First 5 Express visited local families in Hanford Tuesday as part of a state-wide project to encourage early-age development in children.
The bilingual activity organization made a stop in Hanford to provide reading, music and arts sessions to families. First 5 Express will also make a stop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Lemoore Family Connection, 124 C St. in Lemoore, to provide more community activities.
First 5 Express travels across California to inspire families with children ages 5 and younger to talk, read and sing in order to understand the importance of a child’s earliest years, according to the organization’s website.
“Because so much of the brain development occurs so quickly in those first five years, we want to encourage families in everything they are doing,” said Elizabeth, a member of the First 5 California Express team.
An infant’s brain grows to about 90 percent of adult size by age 5, which is a crucial time for children to learn essential skills, according to Arizona State University.
The educational activities offered during Tuesday’s sessions included story and music time, coloring stations, a “sing-along wheel” and karaoke. The same activities will be offered in one hour sessions on Thursday in Lemoore.
First 5 Express aims to visit all 58 counties in California at least once a year to encourage early childhood brain development, Elizabeth said.
“We like to focus on supplemental development, child literacy and getting habits started early,” she said. “We read, color, sing and give the kids bilingual stories to take home, along with a maraca to make music at home with their families.”
Kings County receives approximately $1.6 million annually to serve the needs of local children from newborns to 5-year-olds, according to the First 5 Kings County. The local chapter uses the funding to host programs such as First 5 Express, along with supporting family resource centers and health services.
First 5 Kings County services five family resource centers around the county. Hanford’s center, Hanford Family Connection, is located at 315 West Lacey Blvd.
Lemoore’s center is Lemoore Family Connection on 124 C St. and First 5 Express will be visiting the location on Thursday. The event is free and open to the public.
To learn more about the many additional First 5 Kings County services, visit its website at http://www.first5kc.org.
