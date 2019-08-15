LEMOORE — Students in the Lemoore Union High School District began their first day of school for the 2019-2020 year on Wednesday.
"Our staff has come back energized and excited for this school year," said Superintendent Debbie Muro. "I have heard from many that they know this is going to be a great year for us."
There are about 2,292 students enrolled at all four district locations. The Lemoore Adult School is just now in enrollment, so numbers aren't published yet, Muro said.
There are 20 new teachers in the district, with four of them graduates. About eight foreign exchange students are registered for this year.
"We are very excited about the multi-tiered systems of support that we have in place for all of our students in the district to help them be successful in school," Muro said. "We were designated a California Exemplary School District and we are going to work hard to maintain that reputation."
