LEMOORE — Kings County residents can kick back with a cold beer this Saturday for the 11th annual Lemoore Lions Brewfest.
The festival is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lemoore Lions Park and will feature live music from 80s tribute band Max Headroom.
“It’s great to see people out having a good time,” said Lions Club member and Lemoore Police Corporal Steve Rossi. “It’s good, clean fun and I love seeing people show up to sample vendors that are local.”
Ticket holders will receive unlimited samples of beer, wine and food from local restaurants and breweries.
Budweiser and Coors will both be offering five to 20 different types of beer besides their own, said Lemoore Lions Committee Chair Greg Martella.
Samples from local vendors like Bird Street Brewing of Lemoore, Firestone Walker Brewing Company of Paso Robles, Hop Forged Brewing Company of Hanford and Riley’s Brewing of Clovis will also be available.
Sampling will take place at the booths and full 12-ounce tap and bottled beer will be available for purchase.
Attendees can taste unique pizza creations from Fatte Albert’s, the infamous wings from Chicken Shack and the signature spicy cob from Sanchez Corn.
Other food vendors include Buffalo Wild Wings, Skye Lemoore and the Vineyard Inn Restaurant.
The Lemoore Lions Club caps ticket sales at 1,000 and the event usually sells out, Rossi said.
Tickets are still available for $40 from the following event sponsors: the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, the Lemoore Parks and Recreation Department, Best Buy Market in Lemoore and Hanford’s Gonsalves-Fasso Florist.
Designated driver tickets are available for $25 and include everything but the alcohol tasting. Attendees have to be at least 21 years old.
The Lemoore Lions Brewfest is always the largest and most successful fundraiser each year for the club. All proceeds will go back into the Lemoore Lion’s charity account, Rossi said.
The nonprofit will use the money throughout the year to donate to community organizations. Past donation recipients have been anyone from the police department to the Lemoore FFA Guide Dog Puppy program.
“One of the biggest obstacles we face every year is the heat,” Rossi said. “But hey, that’s what cold beer is for. Also, people should remember that this is always for charity.”
