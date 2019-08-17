{{featured_button_text}}

LEMOORE — High school students interested in the military are invited to a service academy night in Lemoore hosted by Congressman TJ Cox.

The event will offer information on all military branches and is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Lemoore Veterans Memorial Building, 411 West D St. 

"In order for students to apply to the military, they have to have a nomination and they can get it from a congressman," District Representative Cody Sedano said. "This event will have different recruiters for students to get information about the process."

Representatives from the U.S. Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy and Army Academy will be in attendance. The Fresno State Army R.O.T.C. and Fresno State Air Force R.O.T.C. will also be there, along with the National Guard. 

Cox will also be hosting an identical workshop in Delano on Aug. 28.

Interested students can RSVP by contacting CA21TC.Academy@mail.house.gov

