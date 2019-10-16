LEMOORE — Lemoore city staff announced Wednesday that Commander Michael Kendall will become the city’s next police chief.
Kendall will transition to interim police chief this week and will be sworn in after Chief Darrell Smith’s last day on Dec. 2.
“I’m extremely honored and humbled to have been selected,” Kendall said. “The talent pool of the other candidates was extremely high and Chief Smith has set the bar very high. I have some difficult shoes to fill.”
Smith announced his retirement on Sept. 20 and City Manager Nathan Olson chose Kendall from a pool of internal candidates at the police department.
“During his years of service, Commander Kendall has exemplified qualities of outstanding character,” Olson said in a statement. “He has received several commendations, all of which recognize him for his leadership, dedication and commitment to the department, as well as to the citizens of Lemoore. Commander Kendall’s experience and dedication to the profession of law enforcement and the community will be of great benefit to the city of Lemoore.”
Kendall, originally from Simi Valley, was stationed at Lemoore Naval Air Station in 1999 after his first enlistment. He and his wife, Sarah, decided they wanted to live in Lemoore and after completing the police academy in 2003, Kendall joined the Lemoore Police Department as a reserve officer in 2004.
“The Lemoore Police Department has provided me an abundance of opportunities to do other things than just being assigned to patrol,” Kendall said.
Before he became commander, Kendall held positions as a field training officer, Kings County Gang Task Force investigator and member of the Central Valley Regional SWAT team, he said. He was also a K-9 handler for 10 years and managed two different dogs during that time.
Kendall has been involved with the Explorers program, COS Academy and was a sergeant, range master and rifle instructor during his time at the police department.
A project Kendall will continue to oversee is the department’s new dispatch center, which is set to be finished by April 2020, he said.
In June 2018, Lemoore City Council authorized city staff to move forward with constructing a new dispatch center to provide dispatching service for the police department and the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department, according to previous article from The Sentinel.
A new building will be constructed next to the department’s current building and the front door will face Hill Street, Kendall said. The department lobby and records division will also be moved to the new space.
The design has already been selected, but the city will accept bids for the project next.
Kendall hopes to continue projects like the dispatch center and other changes that Smith started as the new police department chief, he said.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue the changes that Chief Smith has implemented, such as community outreach and community-oriented policing,” Kendall said. “I want to ensure those changes are continued, since (Smith) was extremely good for the department and city.”
