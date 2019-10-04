LEMOORE — City Manager Nathan Olson discussed in-depth about Lemoore’s incoming cannabis dispensary during his quarterly round table Thursday.
Details behind the city’s dispensary were one of the several topics considered during the open forum. Olson explained the cannabis fees that Valley Pure will have to pay in order to open its doors in the coming months, if issued a state license.
Other cities prefer to tax dispensaries, where Lemoore city staff instead will issue cannabis fees, Olson said.
“Some cities pass an eight percent tax and the dispensaries aren’t surviving; they’re closing down,” Olson said. “We didn’t do a tax, we did fees. Why I like that is that it’s business-friendly and with the tax structure, you have to (host) public hearings to make changes, (but with fees) we can make changes on the fly via council vote.”
Valley Pure Lemoore, which received its city permit Tuesday, has a fee of five percent of all gross receipts to the city, plus additional regulatory fees.
Several businesses have also submitted applications for cannabis cultivation south of Lemoore, Olson said.
Fees for cultivation will begin at $6 per square foot, but will vary depending on how much property is purchased for cultivation. The infrastructure isn’t complete for the sites, so it’s still early in the process.
Once the city does have cultivation sites open, Olson hopes to have everyone cultivating on recycled water from the wastewater plant in three to five years, he said.
Natural Healing Center is still in the application process for Lemoore’s second dispensary location. The company plans to use the former Bank of America building on 338 West D St. if granted the permit.
The planning development agreement and regulatory permit for Natural Healing Center is scheduled to be considered at the next council meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
The relocation of the skate park and Splash Pad, which neighbor the future Valley Pure dispensary location on 308 E St., is still being considered.
For now, Valley Pure's approved planning development agreement states that the company will pay at least 50 percent for the relocation.
