Sentinel file photos

LEMOORE — Two children were hospitalized after an ATV crash near Lemoore Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the reported collision around 7:45 p.m. southeast of Lemoore on Saltgrass Road, according to a media release.

Officials said that a 10-year-old girl was driving a John Deere ATV along a canal bank inside the Santa Rosa Rancheria when the vehicle overturned into a slough filled with water.

A 9-year-old girl was a passenger on the ATV, along with two boys, ages 4 and 6, in the back. Both girls were able to escape but the boys were pinned underneath the ATV.

The parents of the two boys arrived on scene and were able to overturn the ATV, freeing the two boys. The parents and tribal security began CPR until officers arrived on scene.

The two boys were transported to Adventist Health Medical Center in Hanford. Their conditions are still unknown. 

