LEMOORE — The Department of Transportation announced Monday several lane and ramp closures on State Route 41 to complete slab replacement work.

The closures will be between Hanford-Armona Road and Idaho Avenue, according to a media release. The closures will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday. 

On Monday, the right lane of southbound SR-41 will be closed from Hanford-Armona Road to Bush Street.

On Tuesday, the right lane of southbound SR-41 will be closed from Bush Street to State Route 198. The eastbound SR-198 ramp to southbound SR-41 will also be closed.

On Wednesday, the right lane of northbound SR-41 will be closed from north of Idaho Avenue to SR-198. The westbound SR-198 ramp to northbound SR-41 will also be closed. 

Caltrans warns that drivers should avoid these areas if possible, to drive with extra caution and to allow extra travel time if following these routes.

