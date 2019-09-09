LEMOORE — The Department of Transportation announced Monday several lane and ramp closures on State Route 41 to complete slab replacement work.
The closures will be between Hanford-Armona Road and Idaho Avenue, according to a media release. The closures will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.
On Monday, the right lane of southbound SR-41 will be closed from Hanford-Armona Road to Bush Street.
You have free articles remaining.
On Tuesday, the right lane of southbound SR-41 will be closed from Bush Street to State Route 198. The eastbound SR-198 ramp to southbound SR-41 will also be closed.
On Wednesday, the right lane of northbound SR-41 will be closed from north of Idaho Avenue to SR-198. The westbound SR-198 ramp to northbound SR-41 will also be closed.
Caltrans warns that drivers should avoid these areas if possible, to drive with extra caution and to allow extra travel time if following these routes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.