LEMOORE — A new place to beautify is arriving in downtown Lemoore.
Blendedbeauti Studio will celebrate its grand opening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at its new home, 238 C St., Suite G.
The studio will be run by Licensed Esthetician Christina Ortiz, who has been tending to Kings County residents’ skin care needs for the past seven years.
“I’ve always loved taking care of people’s skin,” Ortiz said. “I’ve consulted with people in skincare for years now, but then I finally took the jump (to open my own studio). I wish I did it 17 years ago - if you ever want to do something, just do it.”
The studio will offer services like lash extensions, eyebrow microblading, waxing, facials and more.
Ortiz’s clientele from her at-home skincare consulting business are excited to follow her to the Blendedbeauti Studio, she said.
The most popular services Ortiz does are facials and lash extensions. Customers especially love the 60-minute resurfacing facial, she said.
The process includes a cleanse, exfoliation, mask and any extractions, along with a face, shoulder, arm and hand massage. Ortiz then ends with moisturizer, sunscreen and lip hydration. The 60-minute service costs $65.
Blendedbeauti Studio will also offer body contouring through ultrasound cavitation. The cavitation machine heats and vibrates the layer of fat cells below the skin's surface in order to melt fat.
While the results aren’t guaranteed, a lot of customers see a few pounds of weight loss within a couple days, Ortiz said.
Ortiz herself has been living in Kings County for several years. She currently lives in Lemoore with her husband and five children after moving from Hanford.
After the company she worked for closed, she quit at-home consulting and decided this spring to open up her own storefront, she said. She will be the only specialist in her studio, which will be open from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“I’ve always wanted to do this and it just felt right,” Ortiz said. “I like working with people exclusively, one-on-one. It’s definitely more personal and you can customize their care.”
The grand opening celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and the first 10 people to arrive will receive a promotional gift. There will also be a drawing for door prizes and every visitor will receive an appreciation gift.
“This is something that I love, so when you come in you will definitely get some TLC,” Ortiz said. “It’s a passion, not just a job.”
