LEMOORE — The American Legion Post 100 is celebrating 100 years in Kings County by hosting the seventh annual Veterans Day Parade in Lemoore.
The nonprofit is teaming up with Lemoore Parks and Recreation to host the parade, which will start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.
“The American Legion thought this will be a good way to celebrate the veterans in the community,” said Program Coordinator Sheila Taylor. “This year, the parade is very special to them and they are excited about it this year because it’s their centennial. When they came up with the idea seven years ago, we agreed to host right from the beginning because they do so much for our community.”
Besides helping with community events and dinners, the American Legion Post 100 has sponsored Boy Scout Troop 480 since 1932, the Sea Cadet Squadron at NAS Lemoore since 1982, the NJROTC at Lemoore High School and participates in veterans outreach programs each year, according to its website. Members also work with United Way with homeless outreach.
The parade will start at the intersection of Follett Street and D Street and will continue west on D Street to Hill Street. So far, the recreation department has received 35 parade entries, everything from floats, cars and two school marching bands from Lemoore and Avenal.
The recreation department is still accepting entries until 5 p.m. Thursday. Residents can sign up for no cost at Lemoore Parks and Recreation, 721 W. Cinnamon Dr. or by calling 559-924-6744, option 1.
There has always been a large turnout for the popular parade, which is one of the American Legion Post 100’s main annual events, Commander Randy McCord said. It’s the only evening veterans parade in the Central Valley.
American Legion Post 100 has been planning the parade since July. The organization will have its own float for the event, with the theme of the centennial celebration.
“We are glad we lasted this long; it has been 100 years of service and we are needed now as much as ever,” McCord said. “Our main focus is supporting our veterans. Hopefully it will turn out well again this year, but the community has been very supportive.”
Lemoore Parks and Recreation is also hosting a holiday craft show from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 411 W. D St. Vendors will be selling holiday decor, leather goods, wooden crafts, wreaths, toys, jewelry and more.
“The day’s theme is honoring our veterans,” Taylor said. “It's a great evening to come down as a community and celebrate all the veterans we still have living here.”
