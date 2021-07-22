The June explosion which killed a contractor and destroyed a 1.5 million gallon water tank happened after a critical safety-check was not performed before welding started, according to a press release.
The release, sent out Wednesday, said the contractor who was killed failed to complete a safety-check which would have informed him it was not safe to weld at that time. The release said methane was identified as the gas which caused the explosion.
Methane occurs in ground water either by activity or bacteria or the decay of organic matter, or through the gas seeping up from deep underground or landfills, according to the Illinois Department of Health.
The department said methane in water itself is not toxic, but when methane dissolved into water meets with air, like air in the head space of a water tank, the gas is released. Methane in the air can make it hard to breath and can make the air flammable or explosive.
The press release said there are steps which can be taken to prevent a similar explosion. When working on any plumping on water systems or in enclosed spaces, one must test for gas before doing any work that involves sparks or significant heat.
Any industrial facility with water tanks must monitor gas levels in the head space and electronic probes should be de-energized or monitored in conjunction with the gas monitoring. Those with water tanks must also be mindful of gas levels before doing hot work as well.
The City also wanted to inform residents that the tap water is safe to drink, despite the presence of methane.
Testing for new water systems to counter a water contaminant will resume shortly and is anticipated to be approved by the State, according to the release.
