Lemoore to host USA BMX Gold Cup Championship finals

LEMOORE — USA BMX, the world’s largest BMX racing organization, has released the 2021 schedule for Gold Cup Championship Series Finals presented by DK Bikes.
The competition is set for Sept. 17-19 in Lemoore.
The series includes riders counting their best two scores from Gold Cup events according to the Gold Cup/ State/ Provincial points table and rider scores from Saturday and Sunday of the Gold Cup Final. Riders may race a Gold Cup final in any region.
Like most sporting spaces, BMX local tracks closed last spring due to the pandemic, giving USA BMX members no place to practice or race. To safely get members back on bikes and back to the tracks, USA BMX worked side-by-side with their 320 tracks to ensure members a safe return to the track. To assist tracks with sorting through local rules and regulations from multiple jurisdictions and authorities, the USA BMX team created tools to guide track operators step-by-step through this challenging process with "Ready to Race" guidelines, marketing, and educational resources. The launch of the safety tool kit was just the beginning of a new 2020 for USA BMX.
“As we head into a new season of racing, USA BMX is proud to have a schedule in place for our 2021 Gold Cup series and working with our local tracks to do so safely," said Shane Fernandez, USA BMX President. “Our team has reworked and adjusted schedules and events this year to run events safely, and we are excited to welcome three new hosts to this year’s line up.”
“It was like a dream come true. A blessing to get the opportunity to sign and further my education and baseball career,” Hanford's Felix Bravo said after signing his National Letter of Intent to McPherson College.
Recommended for you
Racers prepare for the U.S. BMX Fall Nationals at the Lemoore BMX Raceway in this 2018 file photo.