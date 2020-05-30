Lemoore to get new elementary school

LEMOORE — For the first time in 20 years, Lemoore will have a new elementary school.
“It is a milestone not only for our district, but for our community, our city, our students and our future students who will be able to enjoy this beautiful facility,” Lemoore Union Elementary School District Superintendent Cheryl Hunt said.
Hunt said the vision for a new school began after the district purchased the 15-acre property located on 19th Avenue near Cinnamon Drive as preparation for future growth in the city.
After going out for a bond several times, the district was finally able to pass Measure D in November 2018. Along with building the new school, the $26 million bond money will be used for upgrading and renovation projects at other school sites in the district.
Stephen Todd, member of the board of trustees, said the timing for the bond was perfect and there was tremendous support from businesses and community members.
“I never saw the community give so much support as they did this time around,” Todd said.
The new school, to be named Freedom Elementary, will be a kindergarten through sixth grade school and will be able to house 550 students, with future growth of 700 students, Hunt said.
The state-of-the-art construction from Bush Construction has already begun. It includes 24 classrooms, including specifically designed kindergarten classrooms, a music room, collaborative spaces, administration building, library, kitchen, nursing office and indoor and outdoor physical education facilities.
Hunt said the school is named in honor of those past and present who have served and sacrificed for the country and the protection of freedom. She said it also represents the foundation of what the country stands for.
Hunt said the project was a team effort and thanked the district administration, staff, volunteers, the construction company and the community for its support. She said she’s excited for the opportunities the school will provide and hopes it’s something that the entire community will be proud of.
Freedom Elementary will officially open in August 2021.
