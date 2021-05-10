LEMOORE — A domestic call to the Lemoore Police Department resulted in a standoff and the use of a SWAT Team, but no injuries.
According to Lt. Alvaro Santos, officers were dispatched at 8:26 a.m. Sunday to a possible domestic violence incident. However, their call rapidly became more complicated by the revelation that the suspect was allegedly in possession of an assault-type weapon as well as a pistol. This resulted in a standoff in which law enforcement tried in vain to convince the suspect to surrender.
Finally, arrest and search warrants were obtained and the standoff ended with the Central Valley Regional SWAT Team arresting suspect Brandon Grissom, 27. Inside, both firearms were located, police said.
Grissom was booked on charges including, obstructing a police officer, terrorist threats, felony domestic abuse, child endangerment and gun possession.
No injuries were reported during the incident and Lieutenant Alvaro Santos said things could have been much worse.
“We’re just happy that everyone came out safe and nobody was hurt. There were no officers injured, the suspect was not injured and there were no bystanders that were injured," Santos said. "So we’re just happy that we had a peaceful outcome at the end.”
