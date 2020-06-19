Lemoore sales tax measure to be on November ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore is moving forward with placing a 1% special sales tax initiative on the upcoming November 2020 general election ballot.

During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Lemoore City Council directed the city attorney to draft the ballot measure language. If passed by voters— which would require a two-thirds supermajority vote — money would be used specifically for public safety and the tax would sunset or expire after seven years.

According to a report in the meeting’s agenda, staff has been looking into options for increasing general fund revenues to support city services. They said the cost of providing city services has increased over time, but the city’s revenues have not been increasing at the same rate.

“To keep from becoming insolvent and not being able to pay our bills, it’s best that we come up with options to come up with revenue,” Mayor Pro Tem John Plourde said during the meeting.

Lemoore’s current sales tax rate is 7.25%. The report stated that a 1% sales tax increase could potentially generate around $1.8 million annually for the city.

Council had a decision to make on whether to choose a general sales tax measure or a specific sales tax measure.