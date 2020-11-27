Lemoore’s Sushi Table honored for California’s Small Business of the Year

LEMOORE — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) honored Sushi Table as the 32nd Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year, acknowledging years of service giving back to Kings County. Owner and Chef Sunny Law, along with his wife Fanny Law, have both dedicated themselves to helping grow the small business community in Kings County and providing unparalleled service to their customers.

“As we approach Small Business Saturday, I am honored to recognize Sushi Table and Chef Sunny as our Small Business of the Year,” Salas said. “Chef Sunny’s dedication to helping our community, especially in times of need, continues to impact the lives of families throughout Kings County. When small businesses succeed, our community thrives. Let’s continue to support our small businesses by shopping and dining locally to help each other work through these tough times together.”

Sushi Table was opened in Lemoore six years ago by Law and his wife, who also own two other restaurants in the area, including 201 Kitchen in Hanford. Law and his family are a staple in the Kings County community and the couple play a large part in running the day-to-day operations of their restaurants, as well as planning events to give back to the community.

Law has been delivering meals to seniors during the pandemic, volunteers at various community events and is an active member of the Kings Lions Club. He has also been a supporter of the March of Dimes Signature Chef Auction for over ten years to fundraise money for babies who are born prematurely.