Lemoore’s Measure K fails
top story

Lemoore Council Chambers, 429 C St.

Lemoore Council Chambers, 429 C St.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — Although only 70% of the ballots have been counted, it’s clear that Measure K, Lemoore’s sales tax increase initiative, will not be passed by the voters of Lemoore.

The 1% special sales tax measure — which required two-thirds voter approval to pass — would have been used specifically to fund public safety services in the city. It was also written to expire after seven years.

According to the Kings County election’s department results, which were last updated on Nov. 6, 4,435 voters voted “no” (51.87%) and 4,116 voted “yes” (48.13%) on the initiative.

Only 8,855 ballots out of 12,573 had been counted so far, with 303 undervotes. However, even if every one of the remaining ballots went in the city’s favor, it still wouldn’t garner the requisite 66% voter approval.

The city decided to pursue the initiative to help make up for a projected $2.9 million deficit in the city’s budget. A 1% sales tax increase was estimated to generate around $1.8 million annually for the city.

Despite the measure’s apparent failure, City Manager Nathan Olson said getting close to even 50% approval showed that the city had some support.

“Even in times like this, we got about half the vote,” Olson said, adding a general dislike of taxes coupled with an economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic were major factors which led to the detriment of the measure.

Moving forward, Olson said the city will have its closing financial audit at the end of the month and will take a look at incoming sales tax revenue from the city’s agreements with cannabis operations, which are doing well so far.

Olson said city staff is going to spend the next few months going over numbers and taking a look at where they can take additional cuts, if needed.

“We’ll have a full plan ready to go in the mid-year budget adjustment in January,” Olson said.

While the sales tax would have helped in the short run, Olson said the city is on its way to getting back in shape. He said new business has grown, but it’s just going to take some time to execute everything and to see the funds start to roll in.

“We got the deals coming in, but the revenue streams won’t start coming in until next year,” he said. “The next 12-18 months is a critical path for Lemoore.”

Until then, Olson said the city will make the necessary cuts that are least impactful to the residents. To date, he said any cuts the city has made have not caused significant hurt to the city or the residents.

“We’ll continue to work on it and find a path forward,” Olson said. “Public safety is the number one priority moving forward.”

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

