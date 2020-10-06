You have permission to edit this article.
Lemoore Police make arrest in homicide case, search for second suspect
Lemoore Police make arrest in homicide case, search for second suspect

LEMOORE — Lemoore Police Department officials said they have arrested one suspect in a recent homicide case, but are still searching for a second suspect.

Police said they have arrested 20-year-old Cobiere Garvis Henderson in the shooting death case of 28-year-old Ronald Lee Mullins of Armona.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27, LPD officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1100 block of North Lemoore Avenue for a report of a man bleeding inside a parked vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man, later identified as Mullins, who they said had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, police said Mullins died at the scene.

Lemoore PD detectives and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force said they were able to determine that two males entered Mullins’ vehicle while he was parked at the gas station. They said one of the men shot Mullins before fleeing the parking lot.

Detectives said they identified the two suspects involved in this homicide as Henderson and 18-year-old Angel Villasenor.

Detectives were able to locate Henderson in Atlanta, Texas. They said Henderson was placed under arrest and is now in custody awaiting extradition to Kings County.

Authorities said a warrant for Villasenor's arrest has been issued. They said Villasenor is known to possess firearms, is a known gang member and has been arrested in the past for discharging a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding Villasenor's whereabouts is asked to call Lemoore PD detectives at (559) 924-9574 or dispatch at (559) 924-5333.

