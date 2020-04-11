Lemoore Police Department releases 2019 annual report

LEMOORE — During the Lemoore City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall presented the department’s 2019 annual report.
The purpose of the report is to highlight the department’s achievements and to present crime statistics and information to keep the community informed.
Kendall said calls for service went up by 6.5% from 2018 to 2019, with 47,252 calls for service in 2018 and 50,339 calls for service in 2019.
In the patrol division, Kendall said traffic enforcement saw a decrease in citations, from over 2,000 citations to around 1,500 citations in 2019.
Part of this decrease comes from the implementation of a warning citation program, Kendall said. The program allows officers to exercise their discretion when deciding to issue a formal citation or just a written warning. According to the report, officers handed out about 480 warnings last year.
Overall, Kendall said traffic collisions have continued to decrease over the last five years. In 2019, there were a total of 167 collisions.
According to the report, Lemoore officers made 110 drunken driving arrests in 2019, up from 106 drunken driving arrests in 2018.
Felony cases were down by just over 5%, with a total of 611 cases, and misdemeanors were also down by almost 19%, with a total of 1,596 cases.
Major crimes decreased in most of the statistical categories in 2019, including:
- 17 rapes, down from 18 in 2018 (includes aggravated sexual assaults)
- 263 larcenies, down from 264 in 2018
- 37 auto thefts, down from 42 in 2018
- 14 robberies, down from 20 in 2018
Major crimes increased in the following categories:
- One homicide, up from none in 2018
- 320 assaults, up from 303 in 2018
- 71 burglaries, up from 69 in 2018
In the detectives division, Kendall said there were a total of 193 cases for investigation or follow up in 2019, which resulted in 145 arrests. He said the division had a clearance rate of 96% for the cases.
The department had one homicide case in June 2019. Kendall said investigators were able to identify and arrest two suspects, who are currently awaiting a jury trial.
Kendall said training staff remains a high priority at the department. He said personnel logged in around 3,800 hours of training last year, not including six new officers who went through the field training officer program.
The department’s K-9 unit has two officers with K-9 partners, who logged 495 hours of training.
In terms of community-related programs, the department has its Police Activities League, which offers an after school program that tutors kids.
The department’s Volunteers in Policing program also donated over 6,000 hours to the community in 2019, logging in a total of 103,000 hours since its inception in 1997.
“We had a very successful 2019 and regardless of how 2020 started, I think we’ll be OK,” Kendall said.
