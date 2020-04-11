Lemoore Police Department releases 2019 annual report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEMOORE — During the Lemoore City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall presented the department’s 2019 annual report.

The purpose of the report is to highlight the department’s achievements and to present crime statistics and information to keep the community informed.

Kendall said calls for service went up by 6.5% from 2018 to 2019, with 47,252 calls for service in 2018 and 50,339 calls for service in 2019.

In the patrol division, Kendall said traffic enforcement saw a decrease in citations, from over 2,000 citations to around 1,500 citations in 2019.

Part of this decrease comes from the implementation of a warning citation program, Kendall said. The program allows officers to exercise their discretion when deciding to issue a formal citation or just a written warning. According to the report, officers handed out about 480 warnings last year.

Overall, Kendall said traffic collisions have continued to decrease over the last five years. In 2019, there were a total of 167 collisions.

According to the report, Lemoore officers made 110 drunken driving arrests in 2019, up from 106 drunken driving arrests in 2018.