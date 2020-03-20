Lemoore Police Department closes lobby

LEMOORE — In an effort to do its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Lemoore Police Department has closed its lobby until further notice, Police Chief Michael Kendall said in a press release Friday.

For essential services during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call (559) 924-9574. If you would like to speak with a police officer and it is not an emergency, contact the non-emergency dispatch number at (559) 924-5333.

Many businesses have closed or reduced their operating hours, so Kendall said the department will increase patrol checks of all businesses throughout the city. He also said they will continue to ensure that officers are available to respond to every emergency call for service and address anyone who may be engaged in criminal activity.

“As the chief, I encourage our community to enjoy the time spent at home with your families,” Kendall said. “For those living alone, reach out by telephone and talk with friends and family. If you know someone who lives by themselves, call them and check in. Several eateries are still open and available to accommodate carry-out orders, support local families and small businesses. Lastly, and as the Governor stated last night, it’s still perfectly fine to go outside and get some exercise as long as you practice social distancing.”

