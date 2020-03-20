You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lemoore Police Department closes lobby
0 comments

Lemoore Police Department closes lobby

{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore Police Department

LEMOORE — In an effort to do its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Lemoore Police Department has closed its lobby until further notice, Police Chief Michael Kendall said in a press release Friday.

For essential services during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call (559) 924-9574. If you would like to speak with a police officer and it is not an emergency, contact the non-emergency dispatch number at (559) 924-5333.

Many businesses have closed or reduced their operating hours, so Kendall said the department will increase patrol checks of all businesses throughout the city. He also said they will continue to ensure that officers are available to respond to every emergency call for service and address anyone who may be engaged in criminal activity.

“As the chief, I encourage our community to enjoy the time spent at home with your families,” Kendall said. “For those living alone, reach out by telephone and talk with friends and family. If you know someone who lives by themselves, call them and check in. Several eateries are still open and available to accommodate carry-out orders, support local families and small businesses. Lastly, and as the Governor stated last night, it’s still perfectly fine to go outside and get some exercise as long as you practice social distancing.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

COVID-19 Closures

  • Updated

HANFORD — Response to COVID-19 has led to a string of local and regional cancelations and postponements. The following is a list of events tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News