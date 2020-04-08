Lemoore Police arrest shooting suspect

LEMOORE — Lemoore Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, department officials said.
Tuesday, police arrested 20-year-old Juan Carlos Linares as the primary suspect in the apparent gang-related shooting.
Around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Lemoore Police Department received several calls regarding shots being fired in the area of Fox and D streets.
Officers responded and said they located several spent shell casings in the area. Lemoore PD Detectives then responded and took over the investigation.
During the course of the investigation, detectives said they determined the shooting was gang related and identified the primary suspect as Linares.
On Tuesday, officials said LPD detectives and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force located Linares and took him into custody during a traffic stop. Linares was found to be in possession of a stolen loaded handgun, they said.
The driver of the vehicle that Linares was in on Tuesday, identified as 24-year-old Miguel Montes, was also placed under arrest for the weapon violations and for participating in a criminal street gang during the commission of a crime, officials said.
Detectives said they learned that Linares was staying at a residence in the 1000 block of Laurel Lane in Lemoore. They served a search warrant at the residence and recovered military grade body armor, a ballistic helmet, gun belt, gun holster, gang indicia and some of the clothing that Linares was wearing the day of the shooting.
Police said the military equipment was reported stolen as a result of a vehicle burglary that occurred on Feb. 14.
Authorities said Linares and Montes were both booked at the Kings County Jail.
Linares was charged on suspicion of attempted murder, gang enhancement and multiple firearm violations. His bail was set at $955,000 dollars. Montes was charged on suspicion of multiple firearm violations and gang enhancement. His bail was set at $240,000 dollars.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!