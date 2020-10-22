You have permission to edit this article.
Lemoore Police arrest second homicide suspect
  • Updated
LEMOORE — The second suspect in the shooting death of 28-year-old Ronald Mullins in Lemoore has been arrested, Lemoore police officials said.

Officers said they located 18-year-old Angel Villasenor in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and he was extradited back to California and arrested. Police previously arrested 20-year-old Cobiere Henderson in connection to the case after he was found in Atlanta, Texas.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27, LPD officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1100 block of North Lemoore Avenue for a report of a man bleeding inside a parked vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and found Mullins with gunshot wounds. They said he died at the scene.

Investigators said they were able to determine that Villasenor and Henderson entered Mullins’ vehicle while he was parked at the gas station and one of the men shot Mullins before they both fled the parking lot.

Both Villasenor and Henderson are being held in the Kings County Jail on suspicion of homicide and multiple other felony charges.

