The State of California has lifted most pandemic restrictions in time for Fourth of July events though some cities, including Hanford, don’t have any plans for the holiday.
In the City of Lemoore the holiday will kick off with a 5K run-walk around Veterans Memorial Park, which is an annual event that was canceled in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, said Sheila Taylor, recreation coordinator.
The run will be followed by a children's parade to honor first responders. Taylor said they ask children to wear red, white and blue and bring signs supporting law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers.
“We really want to spend time together as a community, while also honoring our first responders,” Taylor said. “We couldn’t do anything for the Fourth last year, so we’re thrilled we can do something this year.”
Lemoore will not host a fireworks display, but Taylor said private entities like Tachi Palace may hold their own displays. Tachi could not be reached for comment.
The Lemoore events will not require masks, as they are being held outside, but will encourage social distancing, Taylor said.
The planned activities will also feature vendors, some offering breakfast, Taylor said.
To register kids for the parade, residents can call (559) 924-6744, option two. Participants in the 5k can register up until the morning of the race, but must register before June 20 to get a race T-shirt, Taylor said.
In Hanford, however, there are no formal plans for Fourth of July events by the City or its usual partners. Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, said most of their planning resources have gone toward a large event later in July.
The Chamber of Commerce organized fireworks in past years, but Executive Director Amory Marple said that before she took over last year, the organization decided the event was too expensive and discontinued it.
Marple said they were unable to revive the fireworks last year, due to pandemic restrictions, and didn’t have enough time to plan an event after restrictions were lifted on June 15.
Some organizations around Hanford said they are still discussing July Fourth events, but don’t have solid plans at this time.
Longtime Hanford resident Monica Madruga said she was surprised there aren’t any July Fourth plans considering the reopening of the city.
“I guess we’ll have to do the fireworks at home,” Madruga said.
