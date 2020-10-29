Lemoore Parks and Rec to hold drive-thru trunk or treat

LEMOORE — While in-person trick-or-treating may be discouraged this year, kids still have a chance to get their candy fix this Halloween.

The Lemoore Parks and Recreation Department will host a Spooktacular Drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Halloween evening.

During the safe Halloween event, parents will drive through the Lemoore Recreation Center parking lot, located at 721 W. Cinnamon Dr., and kids can stick their bags out the window to receive their candy.

The department said all volunteers will have gloves and masks and will not touch the candy.

The Spooktacular Drive-thru Trunk or Treat will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

