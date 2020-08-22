Lemoore offers small business assistance grant

LEMOORE — At its meeting Tuesday, the Lemoore City Council approved a notice of availability of funds to help small businesses in the city.

The city of Lemoore is set to receive $337,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding, with $150,000 of that money going towards small businesses that have suffered significant negative impacts due to COVID-19 shutdown orders.

This notice of availability of funds is the first program undertaken by the city to provide direct relief to small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Modeled after the small business assistance program the county recently created, this program is intended to provide resources to small businesses and help them make up for some of the losses they’ve incurred, Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson said.

The pandemic and shutdown orders have affected everyone, especially business owners and their employees. Olson said some businesses may never recover and permanent business closures are likely.

Olson said between the city and the county grants, he hopes funding will help as many businesses as possible stay afloat. Each applicant could be awarded up to $5,000.

“This is a band aid, but they’re still going to be bleeding even after they get this funding,” Olson said. “What we really need is for the state to get us back open and let the business owners take the precautions to make their patrons safe and their employees safe.”

Applications for the grants will begin being accepted at 8 a.m. on Aug. 26. And funds will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. Olson said he hopes to begin awarding the grants as soon as possible.