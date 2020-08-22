Lemoore offers small business assistance grant

LEMOORE — At its meeting Tuesday, the Lemoore City Council approved a notice of availability of funds to help small businesses in the city.
The city of Lemoore is set to receive $337,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding, with $150,000 of that money going towards small businesses that have suffered significant negative impacts due to COVID-19 shutdown orders.
This notice of availability of funds is the first program undertaken by the city to provide direct relief to small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Modeled after the small business assistance program the county recently created, this program is intended to provide resources to small businesses and help them make up for some of the losses they’ve incurred, Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson said.
The pandemic and shutdown orders have affected everyone, especially business owners and their employees. Olson said some businesses may never recover and permanent business closures are likely.
Olson said between the city and the county grants, he hopes funding will help as many businesses as possible stay afloat. Each applicant could be awarded up to $5,000.
“This is a band aid, but they’re still going to be bleeding even after they get this funding,” Olson said. “What we really need is for the state to get us back open and let the business owners take the precautions to make their patrons safe and their employees safe.”
Applications for the grants will begin being accepted at 8 a.m. on Aug. 26. And funds will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. Olson said he hopes to begin awarding the grants as soon as possible.
To be eligible for this grant, businesses must be located in the city of Lemoore and meet the following conditions:
- Must maintain a current and valid business license (if applicable);
- Must be a business that has been in operation prior to March 15, 2020;
- Must have 25 or fewer full-time employees;
- Must have suffered a demonstrable reduction in revenue attributed to COVID-19; and
- Must have completely or partially shut down to comply with various shutdown orders issued by the state governor’s office.
Nonprofits can also apply and must have an interest in real property to be eligible for this grant, like a leased building or property or own a building or property that is used to produce income.
Funding will be awarded in two phases, with $75,000 allocated in phase one from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, and another $75,000 allocated in phase two from Oct. 15 through Dec. 31. Nonprofits will not be funded until phase two.
Funds can be used for:
- Payroll and benefit costs;
- Unemployment insurance costs incurred by the recipient as an employer;
- Rent or mortgage payments to avoid eviction or foreclosure;
- Unpaid utility fees; and/or
- Inventory or supplies required to safely reopen the business, including personal protective equipment, disinfectants, sanitizers, etc. and expenditures to adapt spaces for outdoor services/dining.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.