Lemoore looks to dissolve downtown committee

LEMOORE — At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Lemoore City Council decided to move forward with dissolving the city’s Downtown Merchants Advisory Committee.

The Downtown Merchants’ Advisory Committee, comprised of downtown business owners, advises and makes recommendations to council for the downtown area.

The city collects a double business license tax from businesses in the downtown district. The regular tax goes into the city’s general fund, while the other half goes into the Parking and Business Improvement Area fund, which is managed by the committee.

The fund can be used for improvements in the downtown district for things like downtown beautification, street light banners, promotional materials and other efforts to benefit the downtown area.

For quite some time now, the committee, which is subject to Brown Act requirements, has not been able to meet regularly due to the lack of a quorum — even after council decided to change the committee from nine members down to five members.

According to a city staff report, the committee recently submitted a letter to the council requesting additional powers and duties.

City staff, however, recommended disbanding the committee and coming up with an alternative way for downtown business owners to give input on how the funds are used — like perhaps starting their own nonprofit.

Council members had several different ideas and after some discussion, Mayor Pro Tem John Plourde suggested dissolving the Downtown Merchants Advisory Committee, but allowing downtown merchants to form their own group to provide input on how the funds are used to enhance downtown