Lemoore holds peaceful BLM protest

LEMOORE — Approximately 200 people turned out for a Black Lives Matter protest in Lemoore on Monday.
“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Osvaldo Gonzalez, who organized the protest, said. “I was expecting just 20, 30 people, but everyone came out here, everyone showed the support.”
The three-hour protest encompassed a 4.5-mile march, loud chants and the visitation of various landmarks throughout Lemoore.
“Many towns like Hanford, Lemoore everyone’s been quiet. Bakersfield, Visalia they spoke up, Fresno spoke up. I just had to speak up as well,” Gonzalez said. “I’m not going to let this town go ahead and be quiet and just sit around and let racism happen through this town and Hanford. No.”
The protesters met at 328 West D St. near the gazebo and water fountain before beginning their march to the Lemoore Police Department. On their way up North Lemoore Avenue, the protesters were met with supportive honks and signs by passing cars.
When they reached the police department, the group chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “George Floyd,” “I can’t breathe,” and more.
“We are here for Black Lives Matter,” Gonzalez said about the protest. “We’re just out here supporting each other. That’s what we came out here for.”
The group then moved to the front of Save Mart and protested there for several minutes before heading to St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church. Once lined up in front, they took a knee, put up their fists, and held a moment of silence.
The protesters then marched back to their starting point and momentarily flooded West D Street. After, they went back to the Lemoore Police Department where they held another moment of silence followed by a visit to Lemoore City Hall and Lemoore High School.
At each one of these locations, the group discussed why they were marching and the racism that some of them had experienced in their lives.
“We just wanted to go to each spot that showed the most racism,” Gonzalez said. “We went to the school, that’s a breeding spot. For kids just to be racist out there and not get in trouble, that’s not fair for us.”
Prior to the Black Lives Matter protest, would-be protesters and those who opposed the protest, exchanged words on social media. One user said they would not stop if a protester stood in front of their vehicle.
It led to the Lemoore Police Department releasing a statement on the matter and it said in part, “We want to assure the community the police department is prepared to respond to any acts of violence against persons or property in our city. We encourage our citizens to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully protest and ask that you allow us to stand with you.”
Outside of two instances — one by the police department and another near the gazebo — where protesters exchanged words with passing motorists, the protest remained peaceful.
The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was killed by a police officer on May 25. The now-former police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s for more than eight minutes until he lost consciousness and died.
Another protest is scheduled for today at 4 p.m. at the same location. Hanford has a protest scheduled for Saturday at Civic Park at 2 p.m.
