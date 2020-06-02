Lemoore holds peaceful BLM protest

The group then moved to the front of Save Mart and protested there for several minutes before heading to St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church. Once lined up in front, they took a knee, put up their fists, and held a moment of silence.

The protesters then marched back to their starting point and momentarily flooded West D Street. After, they went back to the Lemoore Police Department where they held another moment of silence followed by a visit to Lemoore City Hall and Lemoore High School.

At each one of these locations, the group discussed why they were marching and the racism that some of them had experienced in their lives.

“We just wanted to go to each spot that showed the most racism,” Gonzalez said. “We went to the school, that’s a breeding spot. For kids just to be racist out there and not get in trouble, that’s not fair for us.”

Prior to the Black Lives Matter protest, would-be protesters and those who opposed the protest, exchanged words on social media. One user said they would not stop if a protester stood in front of their vehicle.