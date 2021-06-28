Lemoore will hand the keys of the municipal golf course over on Thursday to a management company which promises course improvements and guaranteed revenue for the City.
Sierra Golf Management, headquartered in Chowchilla, will be starting a 15-year lease agreement with the City of Lemoore which was approved by the City Council earlier this month. The agreement came after the City put out a request for proposals in order to get the course off their books.
City Manager Nathan Olson said the main reason the City was looking for a lessee was the lack of sustainable revenue from the course.
Whether the course made money in a given year depended largely on precipitation, and after years of inadequate revenue, the golf course is indebted $800,000 to the general fund, Olson said.
“We’re just not able to keep up with the expenditures of the course,” Olson said. “With this lease agreement, we’re guaranteed income for the next 15 years off of the golf course.”
According to the arrangement, the City will make increasing revenue from the course over the 15 years, starting at $20,000 during the second year of the lease and topping out at $174,000.
Sierra Golf COO Dan Bacci said the company was excited to bring the Lemoore course into their portfolio, which includes 18 other properties, all in California. He said they have a few types of courses, like leases or courses they own, but most are in the Valley.
The course will be closed on Thursday when Sierra Golf takes over, then open between Friday and Sunday, but will close Monday until Labor Day while the entire course is renovated, Bacci said.
Champion Dwarf Hybrid Bermuda greens, redesigned bunkers, new irrigation and drainage as well as $500,000 in new maintenance and mowing equipment will be part of the early improvements to the course, according to a press release on the deal.
“Basically, in nine weeks we’re going to turn the course around,” Bacci said.
The agreement also requires Sierra Golf to make thousands of dollars of capital improvements every year, starting with $100,000 this year, tapering down to $5,000 a year between the eighth and fifteenth years of the lease.
The grass for the greens is particularly resistant to heat and drought and, with improvements to irrigation, the course will be more sustainable and drought-ready, Bacci said.
Among Sierra’s listed properties across California, all but one course has at least 4.1 stars on Google, the closest being Airways Golf Course in Fresno.
During the city council meeting at which the lease agreement was approved, Olson said all the company’s references were satisfied with Sierra’s services.
Sierra Golf did manage the Lemoore course in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but Bacci said this agreement will be different because they will have more flexibility.
“Leasing, as opposed to managing, frees us up to invest capital, especially in a long term agreement,” Bacci said. “We’ll be able to make the course better and really let our marketing programs shine. This really takes the handcuffs off in operating the facility.”
While the fees for the course will increase, Bacci said it’s still important to Sierra that it remains affordable for local golfers, as well as drawing golfers from across the Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.