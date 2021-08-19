The Lemoore City Council voted to extend the city’s emergency declaration by 60 days during Tuesday's meeting, but there will be no immediate impact on residents.
The local emergency declaration was made in July after a water tank explosion killed a contractor, dumped 1.5 million gallons of water and took 3 million gallons of water storage offline. The site is now back online.
City Attorney Mary Lerner said the City is required by law to renew the emergency declaration every 60 days.
“That’s what staff is asking you to do today for the purposes of if there is any state or federal grant funding out there, we would need this declaration in place to get it,” Lerner said. “If there needs to be any further emergency orders … that ability may need to be there if there need to be any emergency purchases.”
The Council also approved the Water, Wastewater and Storm Water Master Plans, which assess the current state of water infrastructure and give recommendations for future development.
Public Works Director Frank Rivera said staff would bring back the plan when development projects are approved.
Both the Council and commission members took their required ethics and Brown Act training publicly before the regular meeting. Lerner said the training is required for those who are elected or appointed as public servants in the City.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing, in the public interest,” Lerner said. “We want to spot issues before they become problems … and then we want to keep out of the headlines in a bad way, we want good headlines here in Lemoore.”
City Manager Nathan Olson also said there has been a increase in the number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus in the county. The increase of 17 positive tests brings the total to 26. Olson said none have been human cases.
