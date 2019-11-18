{{featured_button_text}}
LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a proposed mural in downtown Lemoore.

Besides approving the consent calendar, council only has one item of new business to discuss: a tribute mural proposed for 25 W. D St.

The owners of Ramblin’ Rose Florist are requesting approval of a mural, which is to be painted on the east wall of the Domino’s building.

According to the city staff report, the mural is representative of downtown Lemoore with a tribute to Naval Air Station Lemoore and America. The mural, funded by the Downtown Merchants Association, is meant to attract visitors and increase economic development.

The will also be two ceremonial presentations during the meeting, including Veteran of the Year. The oath of office will also be given to Lemoore’s new Police Chief, Michael Kendall.

In a study session before the regular meeting, council will discuss worker’s compensation alternative dispute agreements between the city and all bargaining units.

