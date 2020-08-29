Lemoore council to discuss cannabis permit

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a cannabis operation in the city.

During a public hearing, council will consider approving a project development agreement and cannabis regulatory permit between the city and FARM Lemoore, LLC, for cannabis cultivation.

In a second public hearing, council will consider moving forward in the abatement process for properties within the city that were identified as public nuisances.

Under new business, council will appoint a voting delegate to the League of California Cities annual conference.

