Lemoore council to discuss cannabis permit

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a cannabis operation in the city.
During a public hearing, council will consider approving a project development agreement and cannabis regulatory permit between the city and FARM Lemoore, LLC, for cannabis cultivation.
In a second public hearing, council will consider moving forward in the abatement process for properties within the city that were identified as public nuisances.
Under new business, council will appoint a voting delegate to the League of California Cities annual conference.
