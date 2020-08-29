You are the owner of this article.
Lemoore council to discuss cannabis permit
xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers, 429 C St.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a cannabis operation in the city.

During a public hearing, council will consider approving a project development agreement and cannabis regulatory permit between the city and FARM Lemoore, LLC, for cannabis cultivation.

In a second public hearing, council will consider moving forward in the abatement process for properties within the city that were identified as public nuisances.

Under new business, council will appoint a voting delegate to the League of California Cities annual conference.

To go:

The Lemoore City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside council chambers, 429 C St.

The meeting will only be accessible online at www.youtube.com/c/cityoflemoore

