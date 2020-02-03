LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to hold two public hearings.
The first public hearing scheduled for the night is an amendment to the Lemoore Municipal Code correcting the description of the Downtown Business Improvement area.
According to the staff report, a section of the code pertaining to the Downtown Area is missing some language in the description. The amendment would add the missing language back into the code.
The second public hearing is regarding a consumption lounge license.
In October 2019, council approved a project development agreement with NHC Lemoore, LLC and issued a regulatory permit for a cannabis retail dispensary.
According to the staff report, the consumption lounge license authorizes onsite consumption of cannabis or cannabis products to adults 21 years of age or older.
The consumption lounge shall have a licensed premises that is adjacent to the dispensary. The dispensary, located at 338 W. D St., will have retail cannabis sales and the lounge would allow consumption of the cannabis
The proposed consumption lounge would be located at the same address, but would be accessed through a separate entrance.
During the meeting, there will also be a presentation of “Police Officer of the Year” from the American Legion Post 100.
