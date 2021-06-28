The Lemoore City Council ratified an emergency declaration and got an update on an explosion which killed one and destroyed a water tank last week during a special session Monday.
The June 21 explosion dumped 1.5 million gallons of water, threw a water tank 70 feet in the air, and caused a wave which took out solar panels, communication with the pump station and killed contractor Dion Jones, a 41-year-old father of three.
The council passed the declaration 4-0, with Mayor Jared Lyons absent from the special session.
The explosion took the entire pump site offline, including three wells and another intact tank, amounting to a loss of 3 million gallons of water storage, said City Manager Nathan Olson.
“Since the emergency declaration (June 22) we’ve been working pretty vigorously trying to get things going,” Olson said. “As a result of everything we lost, we declared an emergency, the point of this was to expedite services and try to get water pressures built back up.”
Olson said his goal is to get water back in the undamaged tank by Fourth of July, particularly so there is enough water pressure to fight any fires ignited over the fireworks-heavy holiday weekend.
The City banned outdoor watering, car washing and rinsing outside concrete during the emergency, which Olson said is being adhered to by many Lemoore residents. The bans are an effort to keep water pressure high enough to avoid a boil-for-safety notice.
The Lemoore community is coming together in the effort to restore Well Site 7. The Lemoore Police Department is providing access to its mobile command post. Equipped with a generator, it allows city workers and contractors an air-conditioned site to take breaks from the triple-digit heat. Refreshments have also been provided by councilmembers David Orth and Patricia Matthews, and the Lemoore Dutch Bros. has provided free drinks to workers on site.
“We’re getting a lot of work done,” Olson said. “We’re working at a clip that I didn’t even think was possible.”
Councilmember Frank Gornick asked Olson to update the council on how the explosion will affect the City’s work to meet state compliance with a water contaminant called TTHM, which is associated with increased risk of bladder cancer and found at some level in 89% of U.S. resident’s tap water, according to the Environmental Working Group.
Olson said the City has completed the infrastructure and programming to repair the compliance issue, which they were first informed of in 2014 before he was city manager, and the state is in the testing process of water at each site.
They will continue to test other sites and test the damaged site once it has been repaired, he said.
In order to have adequate water pressure to fight fires over the holiday weekend, Olson said the city is in discussions with the state to allow water to start flowing from the site before water testing is complete, under a boil-for-safety notice.
According to Olson, it could be several weeks before a definitive cause of the explosion is known. However, he stated that gases in the tank are the most likely culprit — though which gas is yet to be determined.
“It was obviously a gas of some sort,” Olson said. “Typically in groundwater, you can have methane, natural gas, sometimes some H2S, but methane you smell it — natural gas doesn’t have an odor. I know there’s been documented cases of natural gas in the groundwater before. I’ll leave that to the experts, but it definitely had some gas.”
Olson added that the tank was ventilated.
