You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lemoore closes park playground equipment, restrooms
0 comments

Lemoore closes park playground equipment, restrooms

{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore City Logo
Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore announced Wednesday the immediate closure of all city playground equipment and restrooms to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from City Manager Nathan Olson, the decision was made in accordance with the latest recommendations from the National Parks and Recreation Association to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and with an abundance of caution due to the inability to adequately disinfect and sanitize the equipment after every use.

Olson said the rest of the park areas will still be available and reminded the public about maintaining six feet of social distance. He thanked members of the community for their continued patience.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News