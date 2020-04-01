Lemoore closes park playground equipment, restrooms

LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore announced Wednesday the immediate closure of all city playground equipment and restrooms to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from City Manager Nathan Olson, the decision was made in accordance with the latest recommendations from the National Parks and Recreation Association to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and with an abundance of caution due to the inability to adequately disinfect and sanitize the equipment after every use.

Olson said the rest of the park areas will still be available and reminded the public about maintaining six feet of social distance. He thanked members of the community for their continued patience.

