xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — According to the city’s website, the Lemoore City Council has canceled its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The next regularly-scheduled meeting is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 inside council chambers, 429 C St.

