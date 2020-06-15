Lemoore City Council to talk possible sales tax measure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a potential sales tax measure in the city.

According to the staff report, staff has been looking into options for increasing general fund revenues to support city services. They said the cost of providing city services has increased over time, but the city’s revenues have not been increasing at the same rate.

Staff is recommending that the council adopt a resolution and ordinance to allow for a ballot measure in the November 2020 general election to increase the city’s local sales tax by 1%.

City staff is proposing that the sales tax measure be for a general sales tax, but that a majority of the funds received be used to support public safety departments.

The report states that a 1% sales tax measure, if passed by the voters by a simple majority of 50% plus one vote, would potentially increase the city’s local revenues by approximately $1.8 million annually.

City staff will seek council’s direction on whether or not it would like to proceed with a special or general sales tax ballot measure initiative for November.

In a study session before the regular meeting, council will review a draft proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.