Lemoore City Council to hold public hearing

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday evening to hold one public hearing.

The public hearing is in regards to a development agreement between the city and KKAL, LP, to develop approximately 83.5 acres located north of Idaho Avenue between state Route 41 and 19th Avenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the staff report, KKAL, LP wants to convey approximately 24 of the 83.5 acres to allow the city to construct a drainage facility. In exchange, KKAL, LP would receive a 12-acre city-owned parcel located on the northwest corner of Idaho and 19th Avenue to allow construction of a manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse center on the remaining acreage.

During a study session before the regular meeting, council is scheduled to discuss council member and city staff liaison appointments to regional boards and committees.

During the study session, Council will also talk about exploring alternative dates for city council meetings in an attempt to allow council, city staff and the public to be more involved with other entities.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.