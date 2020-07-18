You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lemoore City Council to discuss maintenance district levies
0 comments

Lemoore City Council to discuss maintenance district levies

xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing to discuss annual levies for zones in within maintenance districts in the city.

Following the engineer’s report, assessments were proposed on Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District No. 1, zones 1 through 13, and Public Facilities Maintenance District No. 1, zones 1 through 10.

Council will make a decision on the assessment of annual levies following the public hearing.

To go:

The Lemoore City Council meets at 7:30p.m. Tuesday inside council chambers, 429 C. St.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News