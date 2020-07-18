Lemoore City Council to discuss maintenance district levies

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing to discuss annual levies for zones in within maintenance districts in the city.

Following the engineer’s report, assessments were proposed on Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District No. 1, zones 1 through 13, and Public Facilities Maintenance District No. 1, zones 1 through 10.

Council will make a decision on the assessment of annual levies following the public hearing.

