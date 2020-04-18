You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lemoore City Council to discuss audit report
0 comments

Lemoore City Council to discuss audit report

{{featured_button_text}}
xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Chelsea Shannon

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss one item of general business.

Besides items on the consent calendar — which are considered routine and are only discussed if a council member or member of the public request an item be pulled for discussion — council’s only item of new business scheduled to discuss is the city’s audit report for fiscal year 2018-2019.

There is no study session scheduled for Tuesday.

Meeting info:

The Lemoore City Council meeting, scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, will only be accessible online in accordance with shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines issued by federal, state and local authorities.

The meeting may be viewed on Youtube at http://www.youtube.com/c/cityoflemoore

The city will also provide links to streaming options on the city website at https://lemoore.com/ and on its Facebook page, @CityofLemoore.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News