Lemoore City Council to discuss audit report

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss one item of general business.
Besides items on the consent calendar — which are considered routine and are only discussed if a council member or member of the public request an item be pulled for discussion — council’s only item of new business scheduled to discuss is the city’s audit report for fiscal year 2018-2019.
There is no study session scheduled for Tuesday.
Meeting info:
The Lemoore City Council meeting, scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, will only be accessible online in accordance with shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines issued by federal, state and local authorities.
The meeting may be viewed on Youtube at http://www.youtube.com/c/cityoflemoore
The city will also provide links to streaming options on the city website at https://lemoore.com/ and on its Facebook page, @CityofLemoore.
Julissa Zavala
News Reporter
News reporter for The Sentinel
