Lemoore City Council swears in 4 new members

LEMOORE — It was a changing of the guard of sorts as Lemoore welcomed four new city council members to the dais on Tuesday.

Recently-elected council members Jim Chaney (District B), Frank Gornick (District C), David Orth (District D) and Patricia Matthews (District E) were all sworn in to their seats during the Lemoore City Council meeting.

Before the oaths were administered, City Manager Nathan Olson recognized outgoing council members Eddie Neal (District D), Christopher Schalde (District C) and John Plourde (District E) with plaques for their service to the city.

Olson said the city went through some rough times in the past couple years, but the most recent council was able to get the city through it.

“This council turned it around and got us heading in the right direction,” he said.

That right direction included approving deals that are set to bring the city increased sales tax revenue in the future following a budgeted deficit.

“During a time when COVID is rampant, things are closing down and shutting down, we actually grew our economy,” Olson said.

Olson thanked the council for making decisions based on facts, despite criticisms they may have faced.

“Thank you for leaving the city better than when you found it when you got here two years ago, thank you for taking the criticism from the public and thank you for the support of my staff and all the employees in the city,” Olson said, adding that the results spoke for themselves.

Schalde said the role of a city council member is not easy and takes someone who’s passionate about the job.