Lemoore City Council swears in 4 new members

LEMOORE — It was a changing of the guard of sorts as Lemoore welcomed four new city council members to the dais on Tuesday.
Recently-elected council members Jim Chaney (District B), Frank Gornick (District C), David Orth (District D) and Patricia Matthews (District E) were all sworn in to their seats during the Lemoore City Council meeting.
Before the oaths were administered, City Manager Nathan Olson recognized outgoing council members Eddie Neal (District D), Christopher Schalde (District C) and John Plourde (District E) with plaques for their service to the city.
Olson said the city went through some rough times in the past couple years, but the most recent council was able to get the city through it.
“This council turned it around and got us heading in the right direction,” he said.
That right direction included approving deals that are set to bring the city increased sales tax revenue in the future following a budgeted deficit.
“During a time when COVID is rampant, things are closing down and shutting down, we actually grew our economy,” Olson said.
Olson thanked the council for making decisions based on facts, despite criticisms they may have faced.
“Thank you for leaving the city better than when you found it when you got here two years ago, thank you for taking the criticism from the public and thank you for the support of my staff and all the employees in the city,” Olson said, adding that the results spoke for themselves.
Schalde said the role of a city council member is not easy and takes someone who’s passionate about the job.
“I hope and pray that the new council members come in and make, in their humble opinion, what is the best decision,” Schalde said. “It doesn’t have to be the popular decision, [just] what they think in their heart is the best decision.”
Schalde said it was an honor to serve the city and thanked the “awesome group of people” who work for the city. He then wished good luck to the incoming council members.
Reorganization of council
After all the new members took their seats, it was time for the reorganization of council and selection of a new mayor and mayor pro tem.
Matthews nominated and made a motion for Stuart Lyons to become mayor, which was seconded by Chaney. The motion was approved unanimously.
Lyons then nominated and made a motion for Matthews to become mayor pro tem, which was seconded by Orth. This motion was also approved unanimously.
Lyons thanked the council for their vote of confidence in selecting him as mayor.
“I will do the absolute best I can,” Lyons said, adding that he would need help from them along the way.
All of the newly-sworn in council members thanked their families and supporters and said they look forward to moving the city forward.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
