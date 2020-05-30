Lemoore City Council meets Tuesday

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing on a proposed project in the city.

The hearing is in regards to a 362-lot subdivision project proposed by Lennar Homes on the west side of Lemoore.

Besides items on the consent calendar, which are considered routine and will not be discussed unless a council member or member of the public ask that a specific item be pulled, council only has the public hearing on the agenda.