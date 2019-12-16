{{featured_button_text}}
xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — The last meeting of the year will be a light one for the Lemoore City Council, with only one item of new business to be discussed.

Besides approving items on the consent calendar, which are not discussed unless a council member or member of the public asks an item to be pulled, council is scheduled to receive an update on West Hills Community College.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

According to the agenda, Dr. Stuart Van Horn, chancellor of the West Hills Community College District, will be present to provide an update on the services offered to students and communities, and possible partnership opportunities.

Tags

Load comments