{{featured_button_text}}
xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet briefly Tuesday evening to approve their consent calendar.

Besides approving the consent calendar, there are no public hearings or items of new business on the agenda to be discussed. Consent calendar items are considered routine and are not discussed unless a council member or member of the public ask that an item be pulled for discussion.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Items on the consent calendar include:

  • Appointment of Lemoore Downtown Merchants Advisory Committee members.
  • Appointment of Lemoore Parks and Recreation commissioners.
  • Appointment of Lemoore Planning commissioners.
  • Lactation policy.
  • Notice of completion for test hole drilling and construction of production Well No. 15 project.
  • Agreement with A&M Consulting Engineers for city improvement engineering on 83.4 acres located near the northeast corner of state Route 41 and Idaho Avenue.
  • Denial of a claim that alleges the city failed to properly maintain a tree that caused damage to a car when a limb fell.
  • Approving minimum wage rates for part-time employees.

Tags

Load comments