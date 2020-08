LEMOORE — According to the city’s website, the Lemoore City Council has canceled its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The next regularly-scheduled meeting is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 inside council chambers, 429 C St.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.